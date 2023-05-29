Goodyear Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 652.59 crore, up 9.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 652.59 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 598.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.61 crore in March 2023 up 93.27% from Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.59 crore in March 2023 up 59.07% from Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2022.

Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 14.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.54 in March 2022.

Goodyear shares closed at 1,256.05 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.93% returns over the last 6 months and 40.61% over the last 12 months.