    Goodyear Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 652.59 crore, up 9.09% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 652.59 crore in March 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 598.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.61 crore in March 2023 up 93.27% from Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.59 crore in March 2023 up 59.07% from Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2022.

    Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 14.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.54 in March 2022.

    Goodyear shares closed at 1,256.05 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.93% returns over the last 6 months and 40.61% over the last 12 months.

    Goodyear India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations652.59689.09598.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations652.59689.09598.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials263.53251.28278.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods216.27264.65218.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.675.10-70.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.8440.9639.04
    Depreciation13.8113.8213.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.5983.2398.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2230.0520.20
    Other Income3.563.874.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7833.9224.77
    Interest1.120.861.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.6633.0623.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.6633.0623.33
    Tax12.058.655.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.6124.4117.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.6124.4117.39
    Equity Share Capital23.0723.0723.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5710.587.54
    Diluted EPS14.5710.587.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5710.587.54
    Diluted EPS14.5710.587.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
