Goodyear Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.20 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:

Net Sales at Rs 598.20 crore in March 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 569.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2022 down 59.76% from Rs. 43.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2022 down 47.54% from Rs. 72.61 crore in March 2021.

Goodyear EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.74 in March 2021.

Goodyear shares closed at 883.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.57% returns over the last 6 months and -6.01% over the last 12 months.

Goodyear India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 598.20 605.07 569.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 598.20 605.07 569.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 278.61 247.52 214.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 218.69 242.97 182.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -70.06 -61.52 -7.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.04 42.69 35.39
Depreciation 13.32 12.89 13.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.40 99.75 78.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.20 20.77 54.11
Other Income 4.57 6.75 5.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.77 27.52 59.26
Interest 1.44 0.91 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.33 26.61 58.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.33 26.61 58.42
Tax 5.94 7.16 15.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.39 19.45 43.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.39 19.45 43.22
Equity Share Capital 23.07 23.07 23.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.54 8.43 18.74
Diluted EPS 7.54 8.43 18.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.54 8.43 18.74
Diluted EPS 7.54 8.43 18.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:24 pm
