Goodyear Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.20 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.20 crore in March 2022 up 5.07% from Rs. 569.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.39 crore in March 2022 down 59.76% from Rs. 43.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.09 crore in March 2022 down 47.54% from Rs. 72.61 crore in March 2021.

Goodyear EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.74 in March 2021.

Goodyear shares closed at 883.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.57% returns over the last 6 months and -6.01% over the last 12 months.