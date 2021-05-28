Goodyear Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 569.34 crore, up 51.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.34 crore in March 2021 up 51.84% from Rs. 374.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.22 crore in March 2021 up 240.31% from Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.61 crore in March 2021 up 130.8% from Rs. 31.46 crore in March 2020.

Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 18.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.51 in March 2020.

Goodyear shares closed at 939.35 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months