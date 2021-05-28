MARKET NEWS

Goodyear Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 569.34 crore, up 51.84% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:

Net Sales at Rs 569.34 crore in March 2021 up 51.84% from Rs. 374.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.22 crore in March 2021 up 240.31% from Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.61 crore in March 2021 up 130.8% from Rs. 31.46 crore in March 2020.

Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 18.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.51 in March 2020.

Goodyear shares closed at 939.35 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months

Goodyear India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations569.34514.34374.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations569.34514.34374.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials214.24183.46166.27
Purchase of Traded Goods182.04151.86115.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.930.27-27.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.3936.6632.36
Depreciation13.3513.1013.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.1467.6864.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.1161.3110.19
Other Income5.155.458.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.2666.7618.25
Interest0.840.900.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.4265.8617.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax58.4265.8617.27
Tax15.2016.894.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.2248.9712.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.2248.9712.70
Equity Share Capital23.0723.0723.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.7421.235.51
Diluted EPS18.7421.235.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.7421.235.51
Diluted EPS18.7421.235.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Goodyear #Goodyear India #Results #tyres
first published: May 28, 2021 09:44 am

