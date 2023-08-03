Goodyear Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 719.66 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 719.66 652.59 818.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 719.66 652.59 818.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 277.58 263.53 314.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 236.13 216.27 254.25 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.82 -15.67 50.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 47.21 41.84 43.66 Depreciation 14.02 13.81 12.88 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 90.85 89.59 95.49 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.05 43.22 47.15 Other Income 3.70 3.56 4.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.75 46.78 51.32 Interest 1.16 1.12 0.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.59 45.66 50.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 52.59 45.66 50.44 Tax 13.33 12.05 12.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.26 33.61 37.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.26 33.61 37.74 Equity Share Capital 23.07 23.07 23.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.02 14.57 16.36 Diluted EPS 17.02 14.57 16.36 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.02 14.57 16.36 Diluted EPS 17.02 14.57 16.36 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited