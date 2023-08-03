English
    Goodyear Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 719.66 crore, down 12.13% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:Net Sales at Rs 719.66 crore in June 2023 down 12.13% from Rs. 818.97 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.26 crore in June 2023 up 4.03% from Rs. 37.74 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.77 crore in June 2023 up 5.56% from Rs. 64.20 crore in June 2022.
    Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 17.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.36 in June 2022.Goodyear shares closed at 1,377.95 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.07% returns over the last 6 months and 44.14% over the last 12 months.
    Goodyear India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations719.66652.59818.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations719.66652.59818.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials277.58263.53314.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods236.13216.27254.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.82-15.6750.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.2141.8443.66
    Depreciation14.0213.8112.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.8589.5995.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.0543.2247.15
    Other Income3.703.564.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.7546.7851.32
    Interest1.161.120.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.5945.6650.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.5945.6650.44
    Tax13.3312.0512.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.2633.6137.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.2633.6137.74
    Equity Share Capital23.0723.0723.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0214.5716.36
    Diluted EPS17.0214.5716.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0214.5716.36
    Diluted EPS17.0214.5716.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

