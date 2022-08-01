 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goodyear Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 818.97 crore, up 53.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:

Net Sales at Rs 818.97 crore in June 2022 up 53.32% from Rs. 534.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.74 crore in June 2022 up 40.35% from Rs. 26.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.20 crore in June 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 50.33 crore in June 2021.

Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 16.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.66 in June 2021.

Goodyear shares closed at 953.60 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.49% returns over the last 6 months and -26.66% over the last 12 months.

Goodyear India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 818.97 598.20 534.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 818.97 598.20 534.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 314.89 278.61 251.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 254.25 218.69 146.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 50.65 -70.06 -26.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.66 39.04 40.64
Depreciation 12.88 13.32 13.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.49 98.40 76.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.15 20.20 31.34
Other Income 4.17 4.57 5.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.32 24.77 36.85
Interest 0.88 1.44 0.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.44 23.33 35.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.44 23.33 35.99
Tax 12.70 5.94 9.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.74 17.39 26.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.74 17.39 26.89
Equity Share Capital 23.07 23.07 23.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.36 7.54 11.66
Diluted EPS 16.36 7.54 11.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.36 7.54 11.66
Diluted EPS 16.36 7.54 11.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
