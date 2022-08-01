Goodyear Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 818.97 crore, up 53.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 818.97 crore in June 2022 up 53.32% from Rs. 534.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.74 crore in June 2022 up 40.35% from Rs. 26.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.20 crore in June 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 50.33 crore in June 2021.

Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 16.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.66 in June 2021.

Goodyear shares closed at 953.60 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.49% returns over the last 6 months and -26.66% over the last 12 months.