Goodyear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 689.09 crore, up 13.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:

Net Sales at Rs 689.09 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 605.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in December 2022 up 18.14% from Rs. 40.41 crore in December 2021.

Goodyear India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 689.09 766.86 605.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 689.09 766.86 605.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 251.28 339.06 247.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 264.65 266.62 242.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.10 -22.20 -61.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.96 44.65 42.69
Depreciation 13.82 13.48 12.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.23 92.71 99.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.05 32.54 20.77
Other Income 3.87 4.69 6.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.92 37.23 27.52
Interest 0.86 1.01 0.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.06 36.22 26.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.06 36.22 26.61
Tax 8.65 9.12 7.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.41 27.10 19.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.41 27.10 19.45
Equity Share Capital 23.07 23.07 23.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.58 11.75 8.43
Diluted EPS 10.58 11.75 8.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.58 11.75 8.43
Diluted EPS 10.58 11.75 8.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited