Goodyear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 689.09 crore, up 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 689.09 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 605.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in December 2022 up 18.14% from Rs. 40.41 crore in December 2021.