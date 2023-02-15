English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Goodyear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 689.09 crore, up 13.89% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodyear India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 689.09 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 605.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in December 2022 up 18.14% from Rs. 40.41 crore in December 2021.

    Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.43 in December 2021.

    Goodyear shares closed at 1,045.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.01% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.

    Goodyear India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations689.09766.86605.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations689.09766.86605.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials251.28339.06247.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods264.65266.62242.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.10-22.20-61.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.9644.6542.69
    Depreciation13.8213.4812.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.2392.7199.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0532.5420.77
    Other Income3.874.696.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9237.2327.52
    Interest0.861.010.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.0636.2226.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.0636.2226.61
    Tax8.659.127.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.4127.1019.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.4127.1019.45
    Equity Share Capital23.0723.0723.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5811.758.43
    Diluted EPS10.5811.758.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5811.758.43
    Diluted EPS10.5811.758.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Goodyear #Goodyear India #Results #tyres
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm