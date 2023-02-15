Goodyear Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 689.09 crore, up 13.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 689.09 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 605.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.74 crore in December 2022 up 18.14% from Rs. 40.41 crore in December 2021.

Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.43 in December 2021.

Goodyear shares closed at 1,045.85 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.01% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.