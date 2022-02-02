Goodyear Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 605.07 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 605.07 crore in December 2021 up 17.64% from Rs. 514.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.45 crore in December 2021 down 60.28% from Rs. 48.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.41 crore in December 2021 down 49.4% from Rs. 79.86 crore in December 2020.

Goodyear EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 21.23 in December 2020.

Goodyear shares closed at 950.75 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.83% returns over the last 6 months and 2.24% over the last 12 months.