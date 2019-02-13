Goodyear Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 464.08 crore, up 16.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.08 crore in December 2018 up 16.34% from Rs. 398.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.69 crore in December 2018 down 42.33% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.77 crore in December 2018 down 33.74% from Rs. 67.57 crore in December 2017.

Goodyear EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 16.30 in December 2017.

Goodyear shares closed at 897.90 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.32% returns over the last 6 months and -21.97% over the last 12 months.