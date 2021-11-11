Goodricke Group Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 275.96 crore, down 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.96 crore in September 2021 down 19.09% from Rs. 341.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.43 crore in September 2021 down 23.91% from Rs. 72.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.31 crore in September 2021 down 21.9% from Rs. 79.78 crore in September 2020.

Goodricke Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 33.73 in September 2020.

