Goodricke Group Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodricke Group are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore in March 2023 up 12.64% from Rs. 89.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.31 crore in March 2023 up 20.49% from Rs. 56.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 52.35 crore in March 2023 down 11.55% from Rs. 46.93 crore in March 2022.
Goodricke Group shares closed at 184.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and -13.58% over the last 12 months.
|Goodricke Group
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.28
|306.53
|89.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.28
|306.53
|89.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.34
|80.41
|45.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.03
|20.84
|1.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.55
|60.57
|-14.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.72
|83.86
|59.10
|Depreciation
|4.78
|5.34
|5.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.47
|57.47
|46.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-62.51
|-1.96
|-53.79
|Other Income
|5.38
|3.76
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.13
|1.80
|-52.31
|Interest
|0.66
|2.11
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.79
|-0.31
|-53.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.79
|-0.31
|-53.08
|Tax
|-12.48
|-0.08
|3.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.31
|-0.23
|-56.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.31
|-0.23
|-56.99
|Equity Share Capital
|21.60
|21.60
|21.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.98
|-0.11
|-26.38
|Diluted EPS
|-20.98
|-0.11
|-26.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.98
|-0.11
|-26.38
|Diluted EPS
|-20.98
|-0.11
|-26.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited