English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Goodricke Group Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodricke Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore in March 2023 up 12.64% from Rs. 89.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.31 crore in March 2023 up 20.49% from Rs. 56.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 52.35 crore in March 2023 down 11.55% from Rs. 46.93 crore in March 2022.

    Goodricke Group shares closed at 184.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and -13.58% over the last 12 months.

    Goodricke Group
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.28306.5389.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.28306.5389.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.3480.4145.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.0320.841.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.5560.57-14.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.7283.8659.10
    Depreciation4.785.345.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.4757.4746.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-62.51-1.96-53.79
    Other Income5.383.761.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.131.80-52.31
    Interest0.662.110.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-57.79-0.31-53.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-57.79-0.31-53.08
    Tax-12.48-0.083.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-45.31-0.23-56.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-45.31-0.23-56.99
    Equity Share Capital21.6021.6021.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.98-0.11-26.38
    Diluted EPS-20.98-0.11-26.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.98-0.11-26.38
    Diluted EPS-20.98-0.11-26.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Goodricke Group #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:20 am