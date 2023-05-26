Goodricke Group Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore, up 12.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.28 crore in March 2023 up 12.64% from Rs. 89.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.31 crore in March 2023 up 20.49% from Rs. 56.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 52.35 crore in March 2023 down 11.55% from Rs. 46.93 crore in March 2022.

Goodricke Group shares closed at 184.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.89% returns over the last 6 months and -13.58% over the last 12 months.