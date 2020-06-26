Goodricke Group Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.89 crore, down 21.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.89 crore in March 2020 down 21.68% from Rs. 112.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.89 crore in March 2020 up 17.4% from Rs. 56.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 43.23 crore in March 2020 down 20.45% from Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2019.

Goodricke Group shares closed at 175.60 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 0.09% over the last 12 months.