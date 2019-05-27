Goodricke Group Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 112.22 crore, down 8.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.22 crore in March 2019 down 8.15% from Rs. 122.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.77 crore in March 2019 down 3.05% from Rs. 55.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2019 down 6.82% from Rs. 33.60 crore in March 2018.

Goodricke Group shares closed at 198.25 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.78% over the last 12 months.