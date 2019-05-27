Goodricke Group Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 112.22 crore, down 8.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodricke Group are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.22 crore in March 2019 down 8.15% from Rs. 122.18 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.77 crore in March 2019 down 3.05% from Rs. 55.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2019 down 6.82% from Rs. 33.60 crore in March 2018.
Goodricke Group shares closed at 198.25 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -36.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Goodricke Group
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.22
|273.97
|122.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.22
|273.97
|122.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.55
|78.38
|30.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.81
|37.51
|11.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|28.75
|25.15
|26.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|16.67
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.50
|68.23
|55.00
|Depreciation
|4.05
|3.84
|4.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.70
|39.87
|43.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.14
|4.32
|-49.83
|Other Income
|5.20
|3.65
|12.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.94
|7.97
|-37.60
|Interest
|0.66
|2.02
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.60
|5.95
|-37.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.60
|5.95
|-37.96
|Tax
|16.17
|--
|17.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.77
|5.95
|-55.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.77
|5.95
|-55.09
|Equity Share Capital
|21.60
|21.60
|21.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.28
|2.75
|-25.50
|Diluted EPS
|-26.28
|2.75
|-25.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.28
|2.75
|-25.50
|Diluted EPS
|-26.28
|2.75
|-25.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited