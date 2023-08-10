Goodricke Group Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 165.71 crore, down 14.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.71 crore in June 2023 down 14.99% from Rs. 194.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 131.78% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 67.01% from Rs. 13.43 crore in June 2022.

Goodricke Group shares closed at 183.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.07% over the last 12 months.