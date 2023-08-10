English
    Goodricke Group Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 165.71 crore, down 14.99% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodricke Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.71 crore in June 2023 down 14.99% from Rs. 194.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 131.78% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 67.01% from Rs. 13.43 crore in June 2022.

    Goodricke Group shares closed at 183.20 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -21.07% over the last 12 months.

    Goodricke Group
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.71100.28194.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.71100.28194.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.0653.3456.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.361.031.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.79-7.55-22.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.2965.7290.43
    Depreciation5.264.785.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.1945.4761.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.66-62.512.18
    Other Income1.835.386.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-57.138.24
    Interest1.920.661.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.75-57.797.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.75-57.797.06
    Tax-0.98-12.481.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.77-45.315.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.77-45.315.57
    Equity Share Capital21.6021.6021.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-20.982.58
    Diluted EPS-0.82-20.982.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-20.982.58
    Diluted EPS-0.82-20.982.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

