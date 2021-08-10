Goodricke Group Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore, up 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.75 crore in June 2021 up 22.31% from Rs. 141.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2021 down 44.09% from Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.01 crore in June 2021 down 30.63% from Rs. 23.08 crore in June 2020.

Goodricke Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.49 in June 2020.

