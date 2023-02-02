 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goodricke Group Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.53 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodricke Group are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.53 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 285.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 89.59% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 46.31% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

Goodricke Group
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 306.53 280.44 285.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 306.53 280.44 285.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 80.41 66.86 65.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.84 14.21 10.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 60.57 -28.60 63.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.86 99.56 85.15
Depreciation 5.34 5.28 5.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.47 71.97 55.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.96 51.16 -1.23
Other Income 3.76 3.96 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.80 55.12 -0.50
Interest 2.11 1.55 1.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.31 53.57 -2.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.31 53.57 -2.21
Tax -0.08 13.92 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 39.65 -2.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 39.65 -2.21
Equity Share Capital 21.60 21.60 21.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 18.36 -1.02
Diluted EPS -0.11 18.36 -1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.11 18.36 -1.02
Diluted EPS -0.11 18.36 -1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited