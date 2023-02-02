Goodricke Group Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.53 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.53 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 285.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 89.59% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 46.31% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.