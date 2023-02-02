English
    Goodricke Group Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.53 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodricke Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 306.53 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 285.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 89.59% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 46.31% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations306.53280.44285.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations306.53280.44285.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.4166.8665.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.8414.2110.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks60.57-28.6063.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.8699.5685.15
    Depreciation5.345.285.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.4771.9755.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.9651.16-1.23
    Other Income3.763.960.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8055.12-0.50
    Interest2.111.551.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.3153.57-2.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.3153.57-2.21
    Tax-0.0813.92--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.2339.65-2.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.2339.65-2.21
    Equity Share Capital21.6021.6021.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1118.36-1.02
    Diluted EPS-0.1118.36-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.1118.36-1.02
    Diluted EPS-0.1118.36-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited