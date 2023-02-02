Goodricke Group Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.53 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goodricke Group are:
Net Sales at Rs 306.53 crore in December 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 285.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 89.59% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 46.31% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.
Goodricke Group shares closed at 193.70 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.49% over the last 12 months.
|Goodricke Group
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|306.53
|280.44
|285.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|306.53
|280.44
|285.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.41
|66.86
|65.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.84
|14.21
|10.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|60.57
|-28.60
|63.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.86
|99.56
|85.15
|Depreciation
|5.34
|5.28
|5.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.47
|71.97
|55.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|51.16
|-1.23
|Other Income
|3.76
|3.96
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.80
|55.12
|-0.50
|Interest
|2.11
|1.55
|1.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.31
|53.57
|-2.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|53.57
|-2.21
|Tax
|-0.08
|13.92
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|39.65
|-2.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|39.65
|-2.21
|Equity Share Capital
|21.60
|21.60
|21.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|18.36
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|18.36
|-1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|18.36
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|18.36
|-1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited