Goodricke Group Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 297.46 crore, up 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.46 crore in December 2020 up 3.83% from Rs. 286.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2020 down 885.96% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020 down 111.43% from Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2019.

