Good Luck Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 779.21 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 779.21 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 635.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.38 crore in September 2022 up 16.51% from Rs. 44.10 crore in September 2021.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 7.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.76 in September 2021.

Good Luck shares closed at 432.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.40% returns over the last 6 months and 45.10% over the last 12 months.

Good Luck India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 774.96 822.31 626.28
Other Operating Income 4.25 -- 9.10
Total Income From Operations 779.21 822.31 635.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 558.11 637.87 499.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.20 -45.30 -34.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.33 27.13 26.46
Depreciation 8.00 7.74 7.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.07 151.82 100.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.50 43.05 36.52
Other Income 3.88 2.44 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.38 45.48 37.02
Interest 15.42 17.77 14.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.95 27.71 22.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.95 27.71 22.80
Tax 7.60 7.48 5.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.36 20.23 17.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.36 20.23 17.02
Equity Share Capital 5.20 5.20 5.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.83 7.78 6.76
Diluted EPS 7.83 7.78 6.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.83 7.78 6.76
Diluted EPS 7.83 7.78 6.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:46 pm
