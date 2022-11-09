English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Good Luck Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 779.21 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 779.21 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 635.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.36 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.38 crore in September 2022 up 16.51% from Rs. 44.10 crore in September 2021.

    Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 7.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.76 in September 2021.

    Close

    Good Luck shares closed at 432.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.40% returns over the last 6 months and 45.10% over the last 12 months.

    Good Luck India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations774.96822.31626.28
    Other Operating Income4.25--9.10
    Total Income From Operations779.21822.31635.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials558.11637.87499.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.20-45.30-34.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.3327.1326.46
    Depreciation8.007.747.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.07151.82100.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.5043.0536.52
    Other Income3.882.440.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.3845.4837.02
    Interest15.4217.7714.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.9527.7122.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.9527.7122.80
    Tax7.607.485.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.3620.2317.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.3620.2317.02
    Equity Share Capital5.205.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.837.786.76
    Diluted EPS7.837.786.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.837.786.76
    Diluted EPS7.837.786.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #good luck #Good Luck India #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:46 pm