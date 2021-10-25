MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Good Luck Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 635.38 crore, up 51.54% Y-o-Y

October 25, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 635.38 crore in September 2021 up 51.54% from Rs. 419.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2021 up 78.22% from Rs. 9.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.10 crore in September 2021 up 28.42% from Rs. 34.34 crore in September 2020.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 6.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in September 2020.

Good Luck shares closed at 322.50 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)

Good Luck India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations626.28571.24419.27
Other Operating Income9.10----
Total Income From Operations635.38571.24419.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials499.17398.73298.99
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.5823.11-2.68
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.4621.4318.57
Depreciation7.087.046.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses100.7388.2870.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5232.6426.67
Other Income0.511.220.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0233.8627.45
Interest14.2215.2214.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8018.6412.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.8018.6412.92
Tax5.785.103.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0213.549.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0213.549.55
Equity Share Capital5.204.904.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.765.524.15
Diluted EPS6.765.524.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.765.524.15
Diluted EPS6.765.524.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #good luck #Good Luck India #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Oct 25, 2021 03:33 pm

