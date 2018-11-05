Good Luck Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 398.65 crore, up 27.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 398.65 crore in September 2018 up 27.56% from Rs. 312.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.58 crore in September 2018 up 71.71% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.69 crore in September 2018 up 21.19% from Rs. 26.15 crore in September 2017.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 3.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.27 in September 2017.

Good Luck shares closed at 66.80 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.87% returns over the last 6 months and -10.46% over the last 12 months.