Good Luck Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 434.55 crore, up 44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.55 crore in March 2019 up 44% from Rs. 301.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2019 up 314.36% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.52 crore in March 2019 up 52.45% from Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2018.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2018.

Good Luck shares closed at 63.80 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.54% returns over the last 6 months and -16.71% over the last 12 months.