    Good Luck Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 858.02 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 858.02 crore in June 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 822.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.59 crore in June 2023 up 41.33% from Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.87 crore in June 2023 up 33.16% from Rs. 53.22 crore in June 2022.

    Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 10.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.78 in June 2022.

    Good Luck shares closed at 475.00 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.72% returns over the last 6 months and 64.13% over the last 12 months.

    Good Luck India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations858.02763.26822.31
    Other Operating Income--1.29--
    Total Income From Operations858.02764.55822.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials652.10576.46637.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.42-8.90-45.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.8932.6627.13
    Depreciation8.828.597.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.62106.43151.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.0149.3043.05
    Other Income1.042.432.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.0551.7345.48
    Interest21.9115.3317.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.1336.4027.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.1336.4027.71
    Tax11.548.487.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.5927.9120.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.5927.9120.23
    Equity Share Capital5.455.455.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4910.347.78
    Diluted EPS10.4910.347.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4910.347.78
    Diluted EPS10.4910.347.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

