Good Luck Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 822.31 crore, up 43.95% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 822.31 crore in June 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 571.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2022 up 49.44% from Rs. 13.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.22 crore in June 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 40.90 crore in June 2021.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.52 in June 2021.

Good Luck shares closed at 324.45 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 37.04% over the last 12 months.

Good Luck India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 822.31 700.79 571.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 822.31 700.79 571.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 637.87 501.04 398.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.01 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.30 -18.04 23.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.13 25.73 21.43
Depreciation 7.74 7.70 7.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 151.82 139.73 88.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.05 44.64 32.64
Other Income 2.44 1.23 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.48 45.87 33.86
Interest 17.77 13.78 15.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.71 32.09 18.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.71 32.09 18.64
Tax 7.48 7.80 5.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.23 24.30 13.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.23 24.30 13.54
Equity Share Capital 5.20 5.20 4.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.78 9.40 5.52
Diluted EPS 7.78 9.40 5.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.78 9.40 5.52
Diluted EPS 7.78 9.40 5.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:55 pm
