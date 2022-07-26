Good Luck Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 822.31 crore, up 43.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 822.31 crore in June 2022 up 43.95% from Rs. 571.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.23 crore in June 2022 up 49.44% from Rs. 13.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.22 crore in June 2022 up 30.12% from Rs. 40.90 crore in June 2021.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.52 in June 2021.

Good Luck shares closed at 324.45 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.50% returns over the last 6 months and 37.04% over the last 12 months.