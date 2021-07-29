Good Luck Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 571.24 crore, up 126.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 571.24 crore in June 2021 up 126.82% from Rs. 251.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.54 crore in June 2021 up 972.5% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.90 crore in June 2021 up 79.23% from Rs. 22.82 crore in June 2020.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2020.

Good Luck shares closed at 260.80 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 263.74% returns over the last 6 months and 589.95% over the last 12 months.