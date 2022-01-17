Good Luck Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 705.80 crore, up 67.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 705.80 crore in December 2021 up 67.98% from Rs. 420.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.17 crore in December 2021 up 82.29% from Rs. 11.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021 up 42.41% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2020.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 7.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.81 in December 2020.

Good Luck shares closed at 366.95 on January 14, 2022 (BSE)