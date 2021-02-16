Good Luck Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 420.17 crore, down 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.17 crore in December 2020 down 0.46% from Rs. 422.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in December 2020 up 71.32% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2020 up 1.68% from Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2019.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 4.81 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2019.

Good Luck shares closed at 74.35 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.87% returns over the last 6 months and 56.20% over the last 12 months.