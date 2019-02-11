Good Luck Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 444.46 crore, up 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.46 crore in December 2018 up 37.99% from Rs. 322.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2018 up 85.47% from Rs. 3.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.60 crore in December 2018 up 26.7% from Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2017.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2017.

Good Luck shares closed at 67.65 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -38.22% over the last 12 months.