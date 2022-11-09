Good Luck Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 779.21 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 779.21 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 635.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.35 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.37 crore in September 2022 up 16.49% from Rs. 44.10 crore in September 2021.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 7.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.76 in September 2021.

Good Luck shares closed at 432.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.40% returns over the last 6 months and 45.10% over the last 12 months.