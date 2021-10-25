Good Luck Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 635.38 crore, up 51.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 635.38 crore in September 2021 up 51.54% from Rs. 419.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.02 crore in September 2021 up 78.22% from Rs. 9.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.10 crore in September 2021 up 28.42% from Rs. 34.34 crore in September 2020.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 6.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.15 in September 2020.

Good Luck shares closed at 322.50 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)