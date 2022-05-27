 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Good Luck Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 700.79 crore, up 45.75% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 700.79 crore in March 2022 up 45.75% from Rs. 480.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.29 crore in March 2022 up 197.13% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.57 crore in March 2022 up 71.26% from Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2021.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 9.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2021.

Good Luck shares closed at 286.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.62% returns over the last 6 months and 185.04% over the last 12 months.

Good Luck India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 700.79 705.80 480.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 700.79 705.80 480.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 501.04 519.55 392.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 -- 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.04 -5.89 -45.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.73 22.98 20.58
Depreciation 7.70 7.15 6.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.73 121.77 85.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.64 40.24 20.89
Other Income 1.23 0.93 3.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.87 41.17 24.42
Interest 13.78 14.12 14.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.09 27.05 10.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.09 27.05 10.28
Tax 7.80 6.88 2.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.29 20.16 8.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.29 20.16 8.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.29 20.16 8.18
Equity Share Capital 5.20 5.20 4.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.40 7.80 3.50
Diluted EPS 9.40 7.80 3.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.40 7.80 3.50
Diluted EPS 9.40 7.80 3.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:12 pm
