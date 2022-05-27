Good Luck Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 700.79 crore, up 45.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 700.79 crore in March 2022 up 45.75% from Rs. 480.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.29 crore in March 2022 up 197.13% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.57 crore in March 2022 up 71.26% from Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2021.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 9.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2021.

Good Luck shares closed at 286.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.62% returns over the last 6 months and 185.04% over the last 12 months.