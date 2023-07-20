Good Luck Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 858.02 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 858.02 crore in June 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 822.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.59 crore in June 2023 up 35.6% from Rs. 21.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.87 crore in June 2023 up 30.95% from Rs. 54.12 crore in June 2022.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 10.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.11 in June 2022.

Good Luck shares closed at 475.00 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.72% returns over the last 6 months and 64.13% over the last 12 months.