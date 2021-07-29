MARKET NEWS

Good Luck Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 571.24 crore, up 126.82% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 571.24 crore in June 2021 up 126.82% from Rs. 251.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.54 crore in June 2021 up 972.93% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.90 crore in June 2021 up 79.23% from Rs. 22.82 crore in June 2020.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2020.

Good Luck shares closed at 260.80 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 263.74% returns over the last 6 months and 589.95% over the last 12 months.

Good Luck India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations571.24480.83251.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations571.24480.83251.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials398.73392.24163.53
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.01--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.11-45.2613.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.4320.5813.24
Depreciation7.046.866.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.2985.5139.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6420.8915.92
Other Income1.223.530.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8624.4216.04
Interest15.2214.1414.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6410.281.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.6410.281.69
Tax5.102.110.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.548.181.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.548.181.26
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.548.181.26
Equity Share Capital4.904.904.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.523.500.55
Diluted EPS5.523.500.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.523.500.55
Diluted EPS5.523.500.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #good luck #Good Luck India #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Jul 29, 2021 02:11 pm

