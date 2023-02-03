English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Good Luck Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 705.95 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 705.95 crore in December 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 705.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.40 crore in December 2022 down 8.75% from Rs. 20.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 10.47% from Rs. 48.32 crore in December 2021.

    Good Luck India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations705.95774.96705.80
    Other Operating Income--4.25--
    Total Income From Operations705.95779.21705.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials549.13558.11519.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.857.20-5.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.7635.3322.98
    Depreciation8.288.007.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.68131.08121.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.9539.5040.24
    Other Income5.153.880.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.1043.3741.17
    Interest17.0415.4214.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.0627.9527.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.0627.9527.05
    Tax9.657.606.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.4020.3520.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.4020.3520.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.4020.3520.16
    Equity Share Capital5.455.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.027.827.80
    Diluted EPS7.027.827.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.027.827.80
    Diluted EPS7.027.827.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited