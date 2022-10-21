 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Golkunda Diamon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.84 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.84 crore in September 2022 down 3.09% from Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2022 up 39.71% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 154.30 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.94% returns over the last 6 months and 105.46% over the last 12 months.

Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.84 66.62 56.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.84 66.62 56.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 49.76 57.79 50.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.88 -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.15 2.14 2.30
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.79 1.80 1.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.87 4.74 1.98
Other Income 0.10 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.97 4.85 2.08
Interest 0.60 0.57 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.37 4.28 1.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.37 4.28 1.68
Tax 0.67 1.08 0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.70 3.20 1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.70 3.20 1.22
Equity Share Capital 6.96 6.96 6.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 4.59 1.75
Diluted EPS 2.44 4.59 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.44 4.59 1.75
Diluted EPS 2.44 4.59 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Golkunda Diamon #Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.