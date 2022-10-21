Golkunda Diamon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.84 crore, down 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.84 crore in September 2022 down 3.09% from Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2022 up 39.71% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 154.30 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.94% returns over the last 6 months and 105.46% over the last 12 months.