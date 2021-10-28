Golkunda Diamon Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.59 crore, up 56.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.59 crore in September 2021 up 56.96% from Rs. 36.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021 up 187.21% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021 up 162.35% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2020.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2020.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 81.60 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)