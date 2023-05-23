Golkunda Diamon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore, down 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore in March 2023 down 7.03% from Rs. 60.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 down 4.66% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2023 down 9.79% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.52 in March 2022.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 112.50 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and 33.06% over the last 12 months.