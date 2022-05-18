Golkunda Diamon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.36 crore, down 20.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.36 crore in March 2022 down 20.35% from Rs. 75.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 up 8.86% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022 up 14.4% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.23 in March 2021.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 86.70 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.70% returns over the last 6 months and 302.32% over the last 12 months.