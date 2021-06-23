Golkunda Diamon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore, up 130.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore in March 2021 up 130.69% from Rs. 32.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021 up 464.13% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021 up 179.85% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2020.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 47.40 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 150.13% returns over the last 6 months and 238.57% over the last 12 months.