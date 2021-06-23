MARKET NEWS

Golkunda Diamon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore, up 130.69% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.79 crore in March 2021 up 130.69% from Rs. 32.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2021 up 464.13% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021 up 179.85% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in March 2020.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 47.40 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 150.13% returns over the last 6 months and 238.57% over the last 12 months.

Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations75.7952.6632.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations75.7952.6632.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials64.3453.3926.69
Purchase of Traded Goods---4.15--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.09--2.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.761.261.33
Depreciation0.130.120.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.961.321.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.510.730.85
Other Income0.120.090.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.620.821.23
Interest0.370.450.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.250.370.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.250.370.59
Tax1.000.100.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.250.270.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.250.270.40
Equity Share Capital6.966.966.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.230.380.57
Diluted EPS3.230.380.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.230.380.57
Diluted EPS3.230.380.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Golkunda Diamon #Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:00 am

