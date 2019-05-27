Golkunda Diamon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.03 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.03 crore in March 2019 up 16.38% from Rs. 28.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 up 2.89% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2019 down 19.88% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2018.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2018.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 8.65 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)