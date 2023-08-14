Golkunda Diamon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.90 crore, down 17.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.90 crore in June 2023 down 17.6% from Rs. 66.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 down 86.32% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2023 down 69.06% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2022.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.59 in June 2022.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 115.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 21.79% over the last 12 months.