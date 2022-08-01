Golkunda Diamon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.62 crore in June 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 60.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022 up 167.54% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2022 up 130.88% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in June 2021.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 83.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.53% returns over the last 6 months and 36.95% over the last 12 months.