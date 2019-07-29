Golkunda Diamon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.20 crore, up 46.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.20 crore in June 2019 up 46.91% from Rs. 24.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2019 up 77.62% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2019 down 5.62% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2018.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2018.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 14.41 on July 24, 2019 (BSE)