Golkunda Diamon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.86 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.86 crore in December 2022 down 8.13% from Rs. 60.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.55% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.59% from Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2021.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2021.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 119.85 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.42% returns over the last 6 months and 36.50% over the last 12 months.