    Golkunda Diamon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.86 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.86 crore in December 2022 down 8.13% from Rs. 60.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.55% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.59% from Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2021.

    Golkunda Diamon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2021.

    Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 119.85 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.42% returns over the last 6 months and 36.50% over the last 12 months.

    Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.8654.8460.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.8654.8460.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.6449.7652.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.88-1.88--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.402.152.21
    Depreciation0.160.160.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.261.791.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.512.873.91
    Other Income0.100.100.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.612.974.01
    Interest0.790.600.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.832.373.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.832.373.25
    Tax0.630.670.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.201.702.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.201.702.51
    Equity Share Capital6.966.966.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.152.443.60
    Diluted EPS3.152.443.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.152.443.60
    Diluted EPS3.152.443.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

