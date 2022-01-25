Golkunda Diamon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.81 crore, up 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.81 crore in December 2021 up 15.46% from Rs. 52.66 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021 up 844% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in December 2021 up 343.62% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2020.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 90.10 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)